POCATELLO — Idaho State University Credit Union was recently honored with a Category’s Best Diamond Award in the plastic access category by the Credit Union National Association. The conference was held virtually this year during the first week of June. ISU Credit Union launched debit cards that featured the new ISU Bengal head design and wordmark. The new cards were launched in August and mirrored ISU’s “ROAR” theme. “Category’s Best” are the entries that rise to the top regardless of asset size and are considered the best-of-the-best.
“The ROAR campaign faced some tough competition. The plastic access category is always a popular and competitive category. The fact that we were able to not only win in our asset size but compete with much larger credit unions across the nation is a testament to the strength of ISU’s new brand,” said BJ Fillingame, ISU Credit Union’s vice president of marketing.
“We are incredibly proud of our Idaho State brand, and this national recognition reinforces our campus efforts to make sure that our roar is heard. Partners like ISU Credit Union are an important part of connecting our Bengal brand to alumni, fans and friends,” said Stuart Summers, Idaho State University’s associate vice president for marketing and communication.
The award was presented by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 35 categories, ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
Diamond Awards recognize outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry. ISU Credit Union was also recognized for their recent “Best. Checking. Ever.” outdoor billboard campaign and for their Annual Report design.
“It’s an honor to bring recognition to some of the best-of-the-best in credit union marketing and business development,” said Amy McGraw, Diamond Awards chair and VP marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial CU. “Thank you for joining us to celebrate the remarkable achievements of your peers and gather ideas to elevate our profession.”
CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council celebrated Diamond Awards Week by announcing winners in 35 categories through a series of daily virtual awards ceremonies. Turnout was outstanding for this year’s award competition, with 1,295 entries submitted.
For more information about ISU Credit Union, visit isucu.org.