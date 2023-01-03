Bob Devine

Bob Devine

The Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union reopens this Sunday with Venice Film Festival winner, "Don't Worry Darling" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can't help but question what's going on. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/darling.

"Wakanda Forever" is the feature showing Jan. 12 through 15 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. The Black Panther saga continues as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku and the rest of the clan fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with their friends to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

