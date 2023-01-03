The Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union reopens this Sunday with Venice Film Festival winner, "Don't Worry Darling" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can't help but question what's going on. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/darling.
"Wakanda Forever" is the feature showing Jan. 12 through 15 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. The Black Panther saga continues as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku and the rest of the clan fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with their friends to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Golden Globe and probable Oscar nominee "Banshees of Inisherin" plays Jan. 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell star in this acclaimed Irish tale about two estranged pals where one suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship and the community must deal with the consequences of that decision. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/banshees.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in "Ticket to Paradise" showing Jan. 26 through 28 at 7 p.m. at ISU’s Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. A divorced couple teams up to sabotage the impending wedding of their daughter in Bali when they feel she is getting married too hastily. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Golden Globe nominee "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" plays Jan. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Marcel, a 1-inch-tall shell, lives with his grandmother alone in an Airbnb after the rest of their family's sudden, mysterious disappearance. When discovered by a guest amongst the clutter of the house, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans and a new hope of reuniting with his long-lost family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/marcel.
"Till" is the feature showing Feb. 2 through 4 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. This Palm Springs Festival winner is the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Armageddon Time" plays Feb. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway star in this coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream, where a young Jewish-American boy struggling to find acceptance befriends an African-American classmate and must deal with expectations from his family while growing up in a world of privilege, inequality and prejudice. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
