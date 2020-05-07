POCATELLO — A total of 1,989 spring and summer graduates will receive 2,115 degrees and certificates from Idaho State University this spring; 119 students will receive multiple certificates and/or degrees.
“Commencement marks the culmination of years of determination, hard work and perseverance,” said Kevin Satterlee, ISU president. “Our graduating students have received an education that will better their lives and improve the communities in which they reside. I am so proud of their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating their successes.”
At the 2019 winter commencement in December, ISU conferred 539 degrees to 510 graduates, so the total number of degrees conferred by ISU during the 2019-20 academic year is 2,654 to 2,499 students.
ISU commencement ceremonies in Holt Arena were canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic, but this spring’s graduates are invited to participate in ISU’s winter commencement ceremonies in December. The last day of classes is May 8.
The university is also honoring the graduates in a variety of ways, including several video tributes. This year each graduate will also be mailed a diploma, special diploma cover and printed program, which has been redesigned this year, and a gift from the ISU Alumni Association. The gift isn’t the only thing the ISU Alumni Association is doing — it is also sending out a special congratulations video from ISU alums, including famous ones such as Marvin Lewis and Jared Allen.
ISU will list many of the upcoming activities and a social media wall honoring graduates, with the hashtag #isuclassof2020 at www.isu.edu/commencement.
Spring graduation events planned by the colleges include at least a dozen virtual graduation and awards ceremonies, including a carpool celebration drive by the College of Technology where graduates of its programs can pick up a medallion in front of the Eames Center on Alvin Ricken Drive.
The breakdown of 2020 spring and summer ISU graduates includes 26 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, seven Doctor of Education degrees, three Doctor of Arts degrees, five Doctor of Audiology degrees, 17 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, 27 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, 79 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, seven educational specialist degrees, 408 master’s degrees, 52 academic certificates, 939 bachelor’s degrees, 419 associate degrees and 126 certificates from the College of Technology.
The 2020 ISU Distinguished Faculty are Distinguished Teacher Bob Fisher, associate dean and statistics professor in the College of Science and Engineering; Distinguished Service Cathleen “Helen” Tarp, associate professor of Spanish in the College of Arts and Letters; and Distinguished Researcher, Mark McBeth, professor of political science in the College of Arts and Letters.
Outstanding Student Award recipients for 2020 are Dustyn Slade-Lee Walton, Gillette, Wyoming, College of Education; Sophia Perry, Eagle, College of Business; Charles Alan Kibbie, Seattle, Wash., College of Technology; Selene Ortiz, Aberdeen, College of Arts and Letters — fine arts and humanities; Kathryn Hogarth, McKinney, Texas, College of Science and Engineering — engineering; Caleb J. Renner, Inman, Kan., College of Sciences and Engineering — natural science and physical sciences; Cheyenne Dawn Stallions, Emmett, College of Health Professions; Jenna Hansen, Buhl, College of Rehabilitation and Communication Sciences; Kristin Cleverdon, Meridian, College of Pharmacy; Kelsey Shea Scott, Deary, College of Nursing; Averi McFarland, Rexburg, graduate school — master’s; Sheherezade Krzyzaniak, Federal Way, Wash., graduate school — doctoral.
Alumni Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2020 are: Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2020 are: Jesse C. Robison, Pocatello, College of Arts and Letters — fine arts and humanities; Bette Kent-Cannon, Monterey, Calif., College of Arts and Letters — social and behavioral sciences; Trisa Clemons, Seattle, Wash. College of Business; Brian Armes, Boise, Idaho College of Education; Stacy Shumway Manwaring, Salt Lake City, Utah, College of Rehabilitation and Communication Sciences; Corey L. Rasmussen, Pocatello, graduate school — doctoral; Lynda Tanner, Solvang, Calif., College of Nursing; Nicole L. Chopski, Pocatello, College of Pharmacy; James R. Bitter, Johnson City, Tenn., College of Science and Engineering; Virgil K. Moore, Boise, College of Science and Engineering; and James L. Stalnaker, Portland, Ore. College of Technology.
Photo information: The ISU Pillars on Red Hill at sunset.