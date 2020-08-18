POCATELLO — Idaho State University will continue to host a variety of Week of Welcome activities for returning students.
On Monday, activities included a “Grab and Go Breakfast” and an ice cream social.
Remaining Week of Welcome events include:
Monday to Friday:
— The Maltese Bengal: An Oboler Noir Mystery, all day. Students can start at the library front desk during normal operating hours and test their detective skills and avoid becoming entangled in a web of misdirection as they seek the library’s mysterious treasure – the Maltese Bengal – and seek to claim the reward. This is a self-guided event.
Tuesday
— Fall Kick-Off and Taco Truck, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pond Student Union Hypostyle, grab-n-go lunch taco, hosted by Student Activities Board and Associated Students of ISU.
Wednesday
— Costco Day, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Pocatello Costco, hosted by Costco and ISU Credit Union. Students can enjoy Costco shopping without a membership by showing a Bengal ID. Transportation is not provided.
— Student Union BBQ and Involvement Fair (part one), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ISU Hutchinson Quadrangle, hosted by student leadership and engagement center. Students can learn more about ISU’s clubs and organizations. Event includes grab-n-go lunch by the Pond Student Union.
— Popcorn pick-up, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ISU Quad, sponsored by Chi Alpha.
— Popsicle Palooza, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cadet Field hosted by the College of Education. Event includes free swag, popsicles and lawn games. Participants can meet the faculty and staff of College of Education.
Thursday
— Involvement Fair (part two), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ISU Hutchinson Quadrangle, hosted by the student leadership and engagement center. Students can learn more about ISU’s clubs and organizations.
— Ice cream social, noon to 1 p.m., hosted by the College of Science and Engineering, Chemistry Building Patio. Students can come meet faculty and staff.
— Swag Surprise, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Cadet Field, spin the wheel of surprise for ISU swag.
— Open Climb, 5 p.m. until dark, hosted by the Outdoor Adventure Center. This a regular climbing session on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. The center provides the ropes and equipment to ISU students. Transportation is not provided.
Friday
— Tiger Trivia, noon to 1 p.m., hosted by College of Arts and Letters, Liberal Arts Building Lawn. How much do students know about the arts and social sciences? Try your hand at Tiger Trivia and win ISU swag and other great prizes.
Aug. 26
— Involvement Fair (part three), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ISU Hutchinson Quadrangle, hosted by the student leadership and engagement center. Students can learn more about ISU’s clubs and organizations.
Aug. 27
— Involvement Fair (part four), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ISU Hutchinson Quadrangle, hosted by the student leadership and engagement center. Students can learn more about ISU’s clubs and organizations.