POCATELLO — Last month, voice faculty from Idaho State University hosted the first Zoom meeting for the newly chartered Southeast Idaho chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing.
The group welcomed voice teachers from Ammon, Blackfoot, Burley, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg.
NATS offers its members opportunities for student auditions, teacher development and a supportive community for singers and teachers of singing.
This year, the Southeast Idaho chapter will provide an opportunity for teachers to have their students participate in online student auditions hosted by the NATS Inland Empire District chapter at Washington State University. The Southeast Idaho chapter will host live auditions at ISU in 2021-2022 and at Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2022-2023.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the NATS Southeast Idaho chapter, please contact any one of the following members of the chapter’s governing body; Geoffrey Friedley, president/treasurer (friegeof@isu.edu); David Olsen, vice president (olsenda@byui.edu); or Diana Livingston Friedley, secretary and Idaho district governor (lividian@isu.edu).