POCATELLO — Idaho State University will confer 1,254 degrees and certificates at virtual winter commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The ceremony, for 686 fall-winter and 568 summer graduates, will broadcast online at isu.edu/commencement. The winter event is typically held in-person but has been moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19.
“Commencement is the ceremonial representation of what a university strives to achieve: helping students achieve a better life through education,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “We look forward to virtually celebrating all of our graduates and their hard work to attain a degree. This year’s commencement will not only celebrate the academic achievements of our graduates, but also their admirable grit and determination that has helped them persevere through the challenges of 2020 staying focused on their goals. I am so proud of each and every graduate.”
The college-level virtual ceremonies will include an address and conferring of degrees by Satterlee and remarks by Susan Brooks, 2020 student speaker. Assistant clinical professor Jerry Leffler, chair of the faculty senate, will place the faculty mace. The institutional reader is Barbara Wood Roberts, graduate school associate director of academic engagement.
Graduates and guests are encouraged to share their graduation memories with the Bengal community using social media hashtags #ISUGRAD and #ISUCLASS2020.
Musical selections will include “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Alma Mater Hymn” performed by Micah Kenney.
Prior to the Saturday ceremony, custom celebration boxes were mailed to each graduate. These boxes included items like confetti poppers to help grads celebrate during the ceremony and also a few keepsakes to commemorate their accomplishment.
# # #
Photo information: ISU President Kevin Satterlee at 2019 spring commencement. Photo by Eric Gordon, University Photographer