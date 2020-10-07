POCATELLO — In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Idaho State University will host a variety of virtual events from Monday to Oct. 15, including speakers and films, on the theme of “Celebrating Community and Neighbors: Building Relations with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello.”
The deadline for registering for activities is Saturday. Visit https://isu.edu/ipd/ to register or for more information. The events are sponsored by the ISU Office of Equity and Inclusion’s Native American Student Services and the Indigenous Peoples Day Committee.
Events recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day that will be presented online via Zoom include:
— Monday — Land
— 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — “Reservation History and the City of Pocatello,” by Yvette Tuell.
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Workshop for faculty and staff, “Indigenizing Pedagogies and Inclusive Teaching Strategies” by Samantha Blatt, Laticia Herkshan and Sonia Martinez.
— 6 p.m. — Film: “What Was Ours”
— 7:30 p.m. — Film question-and-answer session with Jordan Dresser (Northern Arapaho), co-producer.
— Tuesday — Education
— 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — “History of Boarding Schools, Artwork and Literature” presentation by Amanda Zink, ISU associate professor.
— 6 p.m. — Film: “Navajo Math Circles”
— 7:30 p.m. — Film question-and-answer session with George Paul Csicsery, film director.
— Oct. 14 — Health
— 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — “COVID-19 Connected Human Communities: Tribal Health Authorities” presentation.
— 6 p.m. — Film: “Growing Native — Northwest: Coast Salish”
— 7:30 p.m. Film question-and-answer session with Shirley Sneve (Sicangu Lakota), director, Vision Maker Media.
— Oct. 15 — Cultural expression
— 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Native American sports/athletics panel moderated by Lethaniel Loley.
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum tour — Language and cultural preservation.
— 6 p.m. — Film: “Growing Native — Oklahoma: Red People”
— 7:30 p.m. — Film question-and-answer session with Charles “Boots” Kennedye (Kiowa), producer, 7 to 8 p.m.