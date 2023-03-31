POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Technology will host 32 high school students from across Idaho at the VEX Robotics State Tournament. The tournament will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at the ISU Pond Student Union Building Ballroom. Finals rounds start at 1:30 p.m.

Teams will join alliances, fix bugs in their robots and then compete head-to-head with other teams in a specially-designed arena to accomplish goals and score points. The winners of this competition will go on to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Texas. For an example of what these competitions look like, go to youtu.be/wIZgvVDZc2Y.

