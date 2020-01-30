POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s International Student Association will host International Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pond Student Union Ballroom.
The event will include a buffet dinner of handmade foods prepared by international students, followed by an evening of entertainment, including music, dancing, acting and singing.
This is a family-friendly event, suitable for all ages.
Tickets are available at the ISU Pond Student Union Building connection desk and are $7 for students, $8 for ISU faculty and staff, $9 for the public and $10 at the door. Tickets are also available online at https://bit.ly/2RXugww.
For more information and inquiries, contact Ehigie Destiny Igbineweka, the president of the International Students Association, at igbiehig@isu.edu.