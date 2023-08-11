holt arena

The two year long renovation of Holt Arena is nearly complete. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — After nearly two years of renovation to Idaho State University’s historic Holt Arena, the project is nearing completion. To honor the completion of the project, ISU will hold an open house and question and answer session hosted by University President Kevin Satterlee and Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros. The event will take place Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. inside the Bennion Room on the north side of Holt Arena.

The $14 million project is thanks to the generosity of Idaho Central Credit Union. The project includes a number of enhancements across the facility, including ISU-branded new seating throughout the entire venue that complies with ADA standards, premium seating with the ICCU president’s deck, a student-athlete meeting room and lounge, translucent glass above the president’s deck and the addition of a white liner on the inside of the repaired roof.

Tags

