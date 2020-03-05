POCATELLO — The College of Education and the Career Center at Idaho State University will host their annual Education Career Fair on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wood River Room in the Pond Student Union.
This event is designed to connect people seeking a teaching position with school districts from across the region looking to hire teachers for the 2020-21 school year. Idaho is currently experiencing a serious teacher shortage and ISU’s College of Education is addressing the teacher shortage through a variety of events, including the Education Career Fair.
“Education forms the basis of all other careers, so being a teacher is such an important and meaningful career,” said Amy Dressel, outreach and marketing coordinator for the ISU College of Education. “Teachers are so important because everyone, at some point in their life, will have a teacher who believes in them, inspires them and helps to shape the person they will become.”
“A primary goal of the ISU Education Career Fair is to put prospective teachers together with school districts looking for employees who will guide this transformation in the lives of Idaho’s children,” Dressel said.
Another way the ISU College of Education is addressing the teacher shortage is by offering different pathways to teacher certification, including traditional and alternative models. One of the most innovative programs is the online Master of Arts in teaching degree that allows persons with a bachelor’s degree in a content area to become a certified teacher and earn a master’s degree, all while working as the “teacher of record” in an Idaho public or charter school. Consequently, persons interested in ways to become certified teachers are also encouraged to attend this event.
The Education Career Fair will feature school districts throughout Idaho and the region, including representatives from school districts in Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada. All persons searching for an education career are invited to attend.
For more information on the Education Career Fair, contact Amy Dressel at dresamy@isu.edu.