POCATELLO — It’s the symphony meets Country and Western music to provide a wonderful evening of fun and entertainment as The Idaho State-Civic Symphony in collaboration with Idaho State University's Season of Note will present the annual POPS Concert on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall, according to Board President Ron Bolinger and George Casper, ISU director of events.
The concert will feature the Music City Hit-Makers, songwriters Marcus Hummon and Matraca Berg performing many of their number No. 1 Country and Western hits.
Both songwriters have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, are accomplished performers and have written numerous hits for performers such as Tim McGraw, Trish Yearwood and Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts and many more. The concert will include the performance of many of their songs with orchestration and backup of the full symphony as we welcome back Jennifer Drake as the guest conductor.
Nothing represents Nashville better than a songwriter and a musical vision. Hummon and Berg are part of the Music City Hit-Makers, award-winning songwriters that offer acoustical performances of songs they penned for Nashville’s most notable stars, re-imagined for a symphony. The symphonized songs from the Music City Hit-Makers bring an audience back to the moment they first heard the songwriters’ hits and breathes a new life into those memories.
Marcus Hummon has been called Nashville’s renaissance man. He has enjoyed a successful career as a songwriter, recording artist, producer and studio musician, playwright and author. His country discography reads like a who’s who list of country notables over the last 15 years — Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, The Dixie Chicks, Brooks and Dunn, Tim McGraw, Wynona, Sara Evans, Alabama, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, to name a few. Six of his songs have charted No. 1 on Billboard, Radio and Records, or Cashbox. "Bless the Broken Road" (Rascal Flatts), "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Ready to Run" (The Dixie Chicks), "Born to Fly" (Sara Evans), "One of These Days" (Tim Mcgraw) and "Only Love" (Wynona). In 2005, "Bless The Broken Road" won the Grammy for best Country song. Along the way, he has garnered numerous BMI awards and has been named Nashville’s best local songwriter five times by the Nashville Scene.
Matraca Berg has released five albums: three for RCA records, one for Rising Tide Records, one for Dualtone Records and has charted in the top 40 of the U. S. Billboard country charts with “Baby, Walk On," and “The Things You Left Undone,” both at No. 36. Berg has written hits for T. G. Sheppard, Karen Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Deana Carter, Patty Loveless, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire ("The Last One to Know"), Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker and others. Berg co-wrote “Strawberry Wine” along with Garry Harrison, which Dena Carter released as a single. Berg won song of the year at the 1997 Country Music Association Awards. She released the album “That Train Don’t Run” and “Back in the Saddle,” the former of which was released by Pinmonkey in 2006. In 1999, RCA released a compilation album entitled "Lying to the Moon & Other Stories," which also included tracks from her 1997 Rising Tide release.
The concert is the annual POPS concert and is sponsored every year as a fundraiser for the symphony and collaborating this year with ISU.
For more details about the concert, please contact the Idaho State-Civic Symphony or visit the website www.thesymphony.us.
For ticket information, visit the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office or call it at 208-282-3595.