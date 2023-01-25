National Girls and Women in Sports Day 2022

National Girls and Women in Sports Day 2022.

 Courtesy of John Roark

POCATELLO — Idaho State University will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day during the ISU Women’s Basketball game against University of Idaho on Saturday.

The game begins at 1 p.m. in Holt Arena. At halftime, the 2023 Trailblazer Award will be presented to Nancy Jones from Twin Falls. This award, given annually, recognizes a woman with affiliation to ISU who has provided significant leadership and mentorship to women in sports.

