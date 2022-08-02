ISU theater
Submitted illustrations

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts is happy to announce its 2022-2023 season opening this fall.

The season will start with José Rivera’s “Marisol.” Written in the style of Theatre of the Absurd, the story follows Marisol Perez, a young office professional in the Bronx, whose life is changed when she finds herself in the middle of celestial and angelic warfare. Marisol then finds herself trying to survive in an apocalyptic dystopia. This show is suitable for adult audiences for language and violence. “Marisol” will run Oct. 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15.