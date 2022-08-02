POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts is happy to announce its 2022-2023 season opening this fall.
The season will start with José Rivera’s “Marisol.” Written in the style of Theatre of the Absurd, the story follows Marisol Perez, a young office professional in the Bronx, whose life is changed when she finds herself in the middle of celestial and angelic warfare. Marisol then finds herself trying to survive in an apocalyptic dystopia. This show is suitable for adult audiences for language and violence. “Marisol” will run Oct. 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15.
Next, based off of the 1996 movie with the same name, is “Spitfire Grill” by James Valcq and Fred Alley. This musical is about Percy Talbott, a fiery woman straight out of prison trying to find her footing in the small town of Gilead. “Spitfire Grill” is an uplifting and inspirational musical that shows the power of what one woman can do. Performances will run Nov. 18 and 19 and Dec. 1 and 3.
“Cendrillon” based on Perrault's 1698 version of the Cinderella fairy tale is the third show of the season. Idaho State Theatre will be working alongside the music department to perform the English version of this French Opera. Performances will run Feb. 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18. This classic show is a wonderful story for young and old alike.
Lauren Gunderson’s “The Book of Will” will be the last show of the season. In it, William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years. When a pirated, badly botched “Hamlet” plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Running April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, this show is a lively, funny, and poignant love letter to theater and the printed word.
ISU Theatre Flex Passes, punch cards with four tickets per card, and regular show tickets are on sale now FLEX passes are $60 for adult tickets and $56 for faculty and staff. First-time buyers can buy one FLEX pass ticket and get another half-off. Single show tickets range from $5 to $16. For more ticket information and to purchase a FLEX Pass, contact ISU Box Office Manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3595 or visit isu.edu/tickets.