Allysia Peine

Allysia Peine

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s production of “Ordinary Days” earned four national awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, virtually hosted by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Among the awards received were special achievement in the production of a musical, special achievement in production design, special achievement in individual performance to ISU student Allysia Peine, and special achievement in production and performance ensemble unity.