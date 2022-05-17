POCATELLO — One dollar summer movies at Idaho State University continue with best picture Oscar nominee “Licorice Pizza” playing Friday, May 20, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. This coming-of-age tale is set in the 1970s and tells a story of young love with riotous escapades and cameos from the likes of Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper. The story follows an outgoing 15-year-old (Cooper Hoffman) best known for his work as a child actor and a young woman (Alana Haim) whose sheltered and dysfunctional life brings them together as friends, although there’s a little more spark than simple friendship as they explore life in the San Fernando Valley, weaving in and out of each other’s lives. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/licorice.
Then action-adventure “Uncharted” plays Thursday, May 26, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland star as treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. Admission is $1 for everyone or free for ISU summer students. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uncharted.