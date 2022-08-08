extremophiles

Anirban Chakraborty, left, and Rhys Ellis pose for a photo with a sample of deep-sea sediment in Chakraborty's lab at Idaho State University's Pocatello campus on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The deep-sea sediments contain Earth's hardiest organisms — known as extremophiles — these organisms may help shine a light on to where life may be found in outer space.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — A summer research project by an Idaho State University student may give us some insight into what life might look like across the cosmos.

Recently, Rhys Ellis, a senior honors microbiology student from Boise, Idaho, was awarded a NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium Summer Internship. Over the summer months, Ellis is analyzing samples of deep-sea sediments and uncovering what types of earth’s hardiest organisms — known as extremophiles — call these sediments home.