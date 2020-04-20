POCATELLO — Idaho State University student Whitney Powell was selected as an American Dental Hygienists’ Association district student delegate.
The ADHA is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 registered dental hygienists across the country.
As a student delegate, Powell will have the opportunity to represent all student members of the ADHA, as well as sit on the House of Delegates floor during their three meetings.
Additionally, Powell will have the opportunity to attend ADHA 2020 Annual Conference in New Orleans on June 12-14.
