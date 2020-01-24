POCATELLO — Idaho State University student Sandra Carrillo Rodriguez was selected as an American Political Science Association Fellowship Recipient.
The APSA Minority Fellowship has designated more than 500 fellows and contributed to the completion of doctoral political science programs for 100 individuals. APSA is the leading professional organization for the study of political science.
Carrillo-Rodriguez, from Rigby, is a senior in the honors program at ISU majoring in political science and human resource management. Her research interests include public opinion, political participation and voting preferences of Latina/o/x in the United States.
As a first-generation, limited-income student, Carrillo-Rodriguez is passionate about diversifying the discipline and creating a more inclusive path for future scholars of color. As a McNair Scholar, she has conducted independent research on Latina/o/x identity and voting behaviors
Carrillo-Rodriguez has already conducted original research on factors that influence support for immigration policies, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
She has presented her work at the 77th Annual Meeting of the Midwest Political Science Association, 25th Annual SAEOPP McNair/SSS Scholars Research Conference and Idaho Conference on Undergraduate research.
Carrillo-Rodriguez plans to pursue a doctoral degree in political science where she can empower and mentor students as a professor.
For more information on APSA Minority Fellowship Program, visit https://www.apsanet.org/mfp.