POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Student Involvement Fair, an annual event that showcases ISU’s many student clubs, will be held over a four-day period this year on Wednesday, Thursday, then Aug. 26 and 27.
The format was changed due COVID-19. The fair will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Hutchison Quadrangle on the dates listed above. Each day, up to 20 different student clubs will be showcased.
Signup is still open. The event is sponsored by ISU Student Leadership and Engagement. To sign up or for more information, visit www.isu.edu/clubs.