POCATELLO — The Student Advertising Federation at Idaho State University will be hosting a "Spooky Paint N’ Sip" fundraiser. The "Spooky Paint N’ Sip" will be held on Zoom Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. This event, planned and hosted by the students involved with the club, will aid in raising the necessary funds for the club’s participation in the National Student Advertising Competition in spring 2021.
The cost of admission to the event is $5 for students and $10 for community members. The event will begin with instruction on mixing two non-alcoholic, fall-themed drinks: a hot fall beverage and a cold Hocus Pocus punch. Nikyra Capson, assistant professor in graphic design at ISU, will then lead the instruction of creating a digital art piece using a free online tool. All artistic experience levels are welcome to join the event and participate. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Invite your friends to connect virtually and create a fun, digital art piece together.
For ticket information and to RSVP to this event, please visit ISU AdFed on their Facebook page (ISU Advertising Federation) or through this link, https://bit.ly/3l1dOYY.
The Student Advertising Federation at ISU is the collegiate chapter of the American Advertising Federation. The team consists of advertising, public relations, journalism, art and marketing students at ISU who compete yearly in the National Student Advertising Competition. The ISU team placed third in the region in the National Student Advertising Competition in 2020 with the creation of their “Experience Adobe” advertising campaign created for the Adobe brand. The Student Advertising Federation at ISU is led by assistant professor of advertising, Summer Shelton and assistant lecturer, Amanda Bennett.