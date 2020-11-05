POCATELLO — Idaho State University's Social Work program will host a virtual workshop on Nov. 13, exploring the topic of sexuality in clinical practice.
The workshop will take place over Zoom from noon to 2 p.m. It will provide two continuing education units, including one hour of ethics, for $25.
Instructors will address how they discuss sexuality and problems surrounding it with their clients. The workshop will cover topics such as barriers to sexual communication, what language to use in practice, how to help people address what makes it uncomfortable for them to discuss a given subject and ethical issues related to these topics.
Instructors include Emily Prior, Master of Arts; Andrew Pari, Center for Positive Sexuality; and Cameron Staley, Ph.D., Idaho State University.
To register, email bsw@isu.edu. Participants will receive a Zoom link after registration.