POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Spitfire Grill” on Friday and Saturday and Nov. 17 to 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beverly B. Bistline Theater in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Based on the 1996 movie of the same name, “The Spitfire Grill” by James Valcq and Fred Alley tells the story of Percy Talbott, a fiery woman straight out of prison trying to find her footing in the small town of Gilead. Fighting judgment and gossip from the locals, “The Spitfire Grill” is an uplifting and inspirational musical that shows the power of what one woman can do. Complimenting the singing and acting on stage is a live band, under the direction of Geoffrey Friedley, adjunct instructor of music for Idaho State.
“Who doesn't need a feel-good musical in their life at this time? ‘The Spitfire Grill’ is a show about hope, recovery and redemption,” Director Josh Leukhardt said. “At the show's beginning, the town of Gilead is exhausted with anger and frustration. Through beautiful and down-to-earth music, the show offers a redeeming journey of an individual, the community and eventually, the whole town as they experience healing through communion and forgiveness. What grows from this transformation is a renewed relationship with families, friends and the community.”
Concessions will be available for purchase at select performances. Refreshments for “The Spitfire Grill” will be available before the show, beginning at 6:45 on Nov. 11 and 19. Selections include beer, wine, soft drinks and seasonal snacks.
Tickets are available now at the ISU box office, by calling box office manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3330, or online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are available for all patrons and staff. Ticket prices range from $7 to $16. If you are a Flex Pass holder, please call ahead to reserve your seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.