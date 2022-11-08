The Spitfire Grill promotion

Idaho State University's production of "The Spitfire Grill" opens on Friday.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Spitfire Grill” on Friday and Saturday and Nov. 17 to 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beverly B. Bistline Theater in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Based on the 1996 movie of the same name, “The Spitfire Grill” by James Valcq and Fred Alley tells the story of Percy Talbott, a fiery woman straight out of prison trying to find her footing in the small town of Gilead. Fighting judgment and gossip from the locals, “The Spitfire Grill” is an uplifting and inspirational musical that shows the power of what one woman can do. Complimenting the singing and acting on stage is a live band, under the direction of Geoffrey Friedley, adjunct instructor of music for Idaho State.

