POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. Additional matinees will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 20. All performances will take place in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center on ISU's campus.
“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is an adaptation by Dwayne Hartford of the children's book by Newbery Award-winner Kate DiCamillo. An intricately detailed toy china rabbit, Edward Tulane, is a self-absorbed toy companion to a young girl. He is more focused on his appearance than the friends that surround him. An unexpected force sends Edward on a 20-year journey while experiencing true love, friendship and dire losses. Through the people that Edward meets on his journey, he discovers what truly matters: to love and to be loved.
“This stage adaptation by Dwayne Hartford brings the story faithfully and vibrantly to life. A troupe of four mysterious traveling 'storytellers' transform before your eyes into all the characters Edward meets on his journey,” Director Stefan Espinosa said. “Full of heart and humor, soaring imagination and a powerful message — ‘Edward Tulane’ is one for the whole family."
The show stars a four-person cast playing over 29 diverse characters. The actors are additionally playing multiple instruments throughout the show.
Story continues below video
Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will not be admitted. To purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at 208-282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff.
If you are a Flex Pass holder, call ahead to reserve your seat. A livestream of the production will be available for select performances; more information to come.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.