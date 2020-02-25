POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts presents the Idaho State University Bands Concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The Idaho State University Civic Concert Band and Wind Ensemble will be presenting their first performance of the spring semester. The Civic Concert Band is directed by Erin Armstrong, and the Wind Ensemble is directed by Patrick Brooks.
The Wind Ensemble will open the program with the first movement of Wolfgang Mozart’s “Serenade No. 11 in Eb.” Written at a time before large concert bands were the norm, the “Serenade” is written for pairs of oboes, clarinets, bassoons and French horns. This is the first time this Mozart work has been performed in Pocatello and will feature ISU students performing without a conductor.
Featured soloist for the evening will be Thomas Kloss on alto saxophone performing the first movement of Michael Kamen’s “Concerto for Saxophone.” Known primarily for his work in writing the musical soundtracks for such Hollywood hits as “Die Hard” and “Robin Hood,” Kamen wrote his concerto for his friend, jazz saxophonist David Sandborn. Kloss has been on the ISU faculty since 2011 as associate professor of music education, and the director of ISU athletic bands.
The Wind Ensemble will finish their set with the seminal Symphony No. 6 by Vincent Persichetti, and Leonard Bernstein’s exciting “Profanation,” the second movement from his Symphony No. 1.
Civic Concert Band will present John Barnes Chance’s 1971 “Blue Lake Overture.” The outer sections of the piece feature rhythmic intensity brought about by Chance’s free use of both 3- and 2-eighth note groups in 4/4. The Civic Concert Band will also perform “Walls of Zion” by Greg Danner, a setting of the revival spiritual “Zion’s Walls,” followed by “La Forza del Destino (The Power of Fate)” an arrangement by Mark Rogers of the overture by Giuseppi Verdi’s.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty/staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets may be purchased at the ISU box office, or at the Student Union Building or by calling 208-282-3595.