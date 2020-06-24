POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Student Leadership and Engagement Center is sponsoring free concerts on July 9 and 16 on the Hutchinson Quadrangle, with the Pond Student Union Ballroom available if it rains.
— On July 9, the featured band is The Opskamatrists. Based in Idaho Falls, this band has been together since 1998 and is one of the most experienced bands in Eastern Idaho. Everyone who comes to a live show is bound to dance up a storm and leave with a smile.
— On July 16, the featured band is Flash Drive, a five-piece classic rock band playing great rock music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Their song choices are all recognizable, popular and will get the audience dancing, singing and tapping their feet.
Organizers ask all who attend to practice social distancing. There will be only one concert per evening and no concessions will be offered.
For more information on the concerts, call 208-282-3451.