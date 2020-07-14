POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Student Leadership and Engagement Center is sponsoring a free concert by Flash Drive at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Hutchinson Quadrangle.
Flash Drive is a five-piece classic rock band playing great rock music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Their song choices are all recognizable, popular and will get the audience dancing, singing and tapping their feet.
Organizers ask all who attend to practice social distancing. There will be only one concert per evening and no concessions will be offered. The Pond Student Union Ballroom is a rain site if needed.
For more information on the concerts, call 208-282-3451.