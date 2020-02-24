POCATELLO — A children’s book donation drive will run through March. This is a service project of the Idaho State University chapter of the national honor society Phi Kappa Phi. Books will be donated to non-profits, such as Court Appointed Special Advocates, Family Services Alliance and Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter, all who have children as clients.
The PKP motto is, “Let the love of learning rule humanity.” It is appropriate for PKP to advocate and support children reading as a foundation for citizenship, scholarship and participation in the economy.
Please share children's books no longer needed at home with kids who have few or no books or who are in temporary settings in Pocatello and Meridian. In Pocatello, drop off books at ISU’s Oboler Library Front Desk or Rendezvous Center 323.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi was established in 1897 to recognize and encourage superior scholarship without restriction as to area of study and to promote the "unity and democracy of education." There are over 100,000 active faculty, student and community members. You can learn more about ISU's PKP chapter at https://www.isu.edu/phikappaphi/.