POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s College of Technology announced that it has received a grant for $10,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to support their upcoming online Ignite Their Future science, technology, engineering and mathematics summer camp.
“With so many activities and events being canceled due to COVID-19, we are excited to still be able to offer the Ignite Their Future STEM Summer Camp online this year,” said Katie Leishman, Providing Opportunities for Women in Energy Careers advocate and STEM camp coordinator at the College of Technology. “Bayer's support is helping us continue to provide an engaging STEM learning opportunity for fifth- through 12-grade students and K-12 educators, in addition to increasing the awareness and importance of STEM education.”
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges, such as food insecurity, STEM education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2019 Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the United States have received more than $79 million.
To learn more about the College of Technology, visit isu.edu/tech. For further information on the online Ignite Their Future STEM Summer Camp, visit cetrain.isu.edu/summerstem.
To learn more about Bayer Fund, visit fund.bayer.us.