POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Rupp Debate Squad earned gold at a Climb Online debate tournament held Feb. 22-23. The team delivered first-place wins in varsity open and junior varsity contests, as well as three of the top five spots in overall speaking honors.
Team members Alyson Corgatelli and Joseph Tyler took first place in the open division of Team International Public Debate. The pair beat a team from the University of Idaho in the final round on the topic “Elizabeth Warren should be the Democratic nominee for President.” Corgatelli is a sophomore from Rigby majoring in sociology. Tyler, a freshman from Idaho Falls, is a computer science major.
Bengal freshman Jazlynn Carranza won top honors in the junior varsity division of Team IPDA, and, notably, debated “Maverick,” which is the debate-equivalent of solo. Carranza’s opponents from Seattle University conceded the final, round six, before selecting a topic. Carranza is an Idaho Falls freshman studying political science.
“Debating ‘Maverick’ in a team-style competition is especially difficult because it requires you to do a lot more multitasking than you do when you have a partner,” said Rianne Quigley, the Rupp Debate Squad vice president. “It requires you to listen to your opponent and prepare your next speech simultaneously, and when you’re debating the negative, you have to prepare to give two speeches right after each other. It definitely says a lot about the skills of a debater who can place as a Maverick in a team format.”
The extensive experience of the Bengal underclassmen placed them all in the open division where the quality of speaking is measured. Corgatelli, Tyler and Carranza took second, third and fifth honors in the field.
The Seattle-based online invitational drew Pacific coast and rocky mountain teams, including the University of Washington at Bothell, Seattle University, Westmont College, Modesto College, the University of Montana, the University of Idaho, the College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.
The Bengals are now weeks away from two national competitions during the month of March. Their next public showcase will be at noon on April 23, when they will debate “#MeToo fails to empower the individual” as part of ISU Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities. The debate will be open to the public and free of charge.