POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Rodeo Team took home multiple awards at the 2019-2020 Rocky Mountain Region Awards, including most improved rodeo and coach of the year.
In an abbreviated season, ISU Rodeo Team Coach Kindee Wilson was awarded the regional coach of the year. This is Wilson’s first year coaching the Rodeo Team. Under Wilson’s direction, ISU was also awarded most improved rodeo.
Three ISU students placed in the top three in their events. Zach Engstrom placed second in tie-down roping and also had the horse of the year. Brooke Winward placed second in breakaway roping, with Amry Palmer coming in third.
Other notable ISU awards included:
— Mylee Mickelsen — Fourth place in goat tying.
— Kambrie Clark — Fourth place in barrel racing.
— Hallee Hitt — Sixth place in barrel racing.
— Brooke Winward — Tenth place in team roping (heeling).
— Sanora Thomas — Eleventh place in breakaway roping.
— Josie Jensen — Twelfth place in breakaway roping.
— Zack Ekstrom — Twelfth place in team roping (heading).
— Jacey Nielsen — Sixteenth place in breakaway roping.
There were more than 300 student-athletes competing in the Rocky Mountain Region.
“As a new coach, this year has been a whirlwind, and I am so blessed to have a front-row seat to the hard work and perseverance this team has shown inside and outside of the arena,” Wilson said. “This year is just the beginning of the great things to come for this team. ISU will continue to be a force to be reckoned with on the national level for many years to come, and I am so very proud of each and every one of my student-athletes.”
Due to COVID-19, the rodeo season was cut short, meaning those that placed in the top three won’t have the opportunity to compete at the College National Finals Rodeo.
For more information, contact Kindee Wilson at 208-731-5480.