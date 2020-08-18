POCATELLO — Idaho State University has received $12,000 in student scholarship funding from the Mexican Consulate for students of Mexican origin.
This is the third consecutive year ISU has received the IME-Becas grant from the Mexican Consulate to support our students' higher educational goals. The IME-Becas Scholarship requires that a student or student’s parent be of Mexican origin and provides preference to students who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or “dreamer” students. Students may be undergraduate or graduate students and a minimum GPA of 2.0 is required.
This scholarship is available within the Bengal Online Scholarship System for the 2020 fall semester. An essay and additional documentation are required. Funds will be available and disbursed on Sept. 11. The deadline for applying for these scholarships is Aug. 23, 2020.
Individuals from the Bengal Bridge program, the Intensive English Institute and TRiO collaborated to submit this grant. For more information about the scholarship, email Cynthia Hill, associate vice president for academic affairs, at hillcynt@isu.edu or call 208-282-3662.