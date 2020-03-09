POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s physics and mathematics programs will host "Pi Day Science" at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Kids ages 5-16 will be awarded a small pie, donated by Albertsons, if they can successfully complete a science or math challenge. There will be different challenges for different age groups.
Saturday is Albert Einstein’s birthday and Pi-Day. In honor of this day, there will be physics demonstrations and challenging activities for all ages featuring bowling balls, vortex cannons, levitation, math challenges and other science experiments.
This event, which is sponsored by ISU and Pine Ridge Mall, is free and open to the public.
For more information contact Steve Shropshire at shrostev@isu.edu or at 208-282-2212.