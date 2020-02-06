POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Nepalese Student Association will host its 14th annual Nepalese Night on Feb. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom.
Nepalese Night is held annually so the 150 Nepalese students attending ISU can showcase their diverse culture. Nepalese Night will feature Nepali dishes, performances, raffles and a souvenir for the first 500 people.
Tickets are $8 for students, $9 for faculty and staff, and $10 for the public or at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union or at the Rendezvous Complex.
For more information contact the Nepalese Student Association at nsa@isu.edu.