POCATELLO — Idaho State University music faculty will perform works by J. S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach and Howard Boatwright at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center's Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
ISU faculty bassoonist George Adams, pianist Kori Bond, cellist Eleanor Christman Cox, soprano Diana Livingston Friedley, trumpeter Eddie Ludema and flutist Julie Sorenson will be joined by guest artist, Sophie Stratton on cello. The audience will be seated on stage with the performers, so seating will be limited.
Pianist Bond will play a prelude and fugue from J. S. Bach’s “Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II” on the harpsichord. Trumpeter Ludema, with cellist Cox and pianist Bond, will perform two movements from the “Sonata for Flute in B-flat Major” by C.P.E. Bach on piccolo trumpet.
Soprano Livingston Friedley, flutist Sorensen and bassoonist Adams will sing and play settings of the poetry of e. e. cummings by Howard Boatwright. Cellists Cox and Stratton, with bassoonist Adams and Bond on harpsichord, will offer a movement from J. S. Bach’s “Cantata 163.” To close, soprano Livingston Friedley, cellist Cox and Bond on harpsichord will present a setting by Howard Boatwright of the last thoughts of Queen Mary Stuart.
ISU music department faculty and guest recitals ticket prices are $10 for general admission, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the ISU Box Office. For more information, visit www.isu.edu/sopa.