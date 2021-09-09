Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Not a lot happening on campus this week with sports on the road, but movies are as follows:
Disney's "Cruella" plays Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with shows Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. This prequel takes a look at the early life of a young woman Estella and the fortunes and misfortunes which eventually transform her into the villainous Cruella de Vil. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Acclaimed comedy/romance "Long Weekend" will be shown Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a down-on-his-luck struggling writer meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at just the right time, they spend the weekend falling in love together, only to realize that perhaps it wasn't all by chance. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times calls it, "A nice little gem of escapist entertainment that keeps us guessing until the very end, which is corny as all get-out and maybe I even got something in my eye." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/longweekend.
"A Quiet Place, Part 2" plays Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Emily Blunt stars once again as the Abbott family is forced to venture into the unknown, and they soon realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is the feature on Thursday and Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star with Salma Hayek in this story that brings bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid back together when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
