"Jungle Cruise" is the feature this weekend at the Bengal Theater, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., along with a 4:30 p.m. show Saturday, in the Pond Student Union. Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure where Dr. Lily Houghton hires a river guide to take her into the Amazon to find a rare plant with the properties to help save humanity, but along the way, the river twists and turns, as does the story. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
It's free movie night on Sunday at the Bengal Theater, with "Peaceful Warrior" showing at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nick Nolte and Amy Smart star in this tale based on the best selling book about a young man whose college sports injury has him questioning life, but he meets Socrates, a mysterious garage mechanic, who helps to guide him toward renewed purpose. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free. Donations are welcome but not required. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Classic movie "Pay it Forward" plays Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, telling the story of a young boy who implements his plan to help three people who will help three more people, and so on, in an effort to change the world. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Looking ahead, "Free Guy" is the weekend feature next week at the Bengal Theater, showing Nov. 11-13, at 7 p.m. along with a 4:30 p.m. show Saturday, in the Pond Student Union. When a video game character starts making his own decisions, it suddenly turns the game world and the real world upside down. Ryan Reynolds stars. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And Sundance Film Festival winner "Nine Days" will play on Nov. 14, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. At a remote outpost, an observer watches people going about their lives. When someone dies, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive to undergo tests determining their fitness for human life. But the observer soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma, a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him toward his own reckoning. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.