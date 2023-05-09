Bob Devine

Summer classes begin next week at Idaho State University, and along with that, many events are slated, from movies and concerts to various camps for sports, music and science.

Things get underway this Saturday with the movie "Champions" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. In this comedy/drama, Woody Harrelson stars as a disgraced former minor-league basketball coach who receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. "An open-hearted, universal tale of the power of respect and acceptance," writes Richard Crouse of CTV News, while Newsday adds, "Harrelson shines as a man learning that there’s more to life than fame." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/champions.

