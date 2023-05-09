Summer classes begin next week at Idaho State University, and along with that, many events are slated, from movies and concerts to various camps for sports, music and science.
Things get underway this Saturday with the movie "Champions" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. In this comedy/drama, Woody Harrelson stars as a disgraced former minor-league basketball coach who receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. "An open-hearted, universal tale of the power of respect and acceptance," writes Richard Crouse of CTV News, while Newsday adds, "Harrelson shines as a man learning that there’s more to life than fame." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/champions.
Then Oscar nominee "Living" plays May 18 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role in this story of an ordinary man, stifled by many years of an oppressive office routine, who at the 11th hour makes a supreme effort to figure out what it means to truly live. "When our eyes begin to well up with tears toward the soulful ending, we’re as surprised and self-reflective as the characters are," says the New York Post, while ABC News writes, "Bill Nighy delivers a master class in acting ... this deeply human drama has the power to sneak up and knock you sideways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/living.
Movies take a break in late May due to scheduling conflicts for a couple of weeks but will return on Fridays, beginning June 9 and going until classes end in August. Go to isucinema.com for upcoming films, trailers and details.
Musicians West will hold the 24th annual Piano Festival and Competition at ISU this Wednesday through Saturday. With $8,500 in prize money and scholarships, students from all over the state of Idaho will participate in the competitions which are open to piano students in the state aged 6-25 years old. In conjunction with the competition will be a masterclass and recital from the primary adjudicator, Juan Pablo Andrade, from the faculty of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. All performance events are free and open to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. features the scholarship benefit concert with duo-pianists Natalia Lauk and Jean Lobrot at Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, performing works by Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.
Thursday 6 p.m. is the young artist competition at Jensen Grand Concert Hall, with the collegiate division, ages 18-25. Each contestant will perform a 20–30-minute recital program.
On Friday night, Juan Pablo Andrade will perform a free recital at 7:30 p.m. at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall, featuring Latin American piano masterpieces, as well as works by Schumann and Chopin. Pablo Andrade is an internationally renowned pianist and will be the primary adjudicator for the events.
Competition finals are on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the primary to intermediate I levels and at 6:30 p.m. for the intermediate I to advanced II levels at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Again, all are welcome to attend these music events, which are free.
Science Trek 2023 is May 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. This event is for third- to fifth-grade students to get a hands-on look at how science works in the world, demystifying science and showing that anyone can become a scientist. There are many areas of influence being offered at the event for students to explore. Cost is $45, and people can get more information and register via isu.edu/calendar on the May 19 schedule, or for information, questions or concerns, contact Rob Gay at 282-2195 or via email at robertgay@isu.edu.
Now is also the time to register for ISU summer sports camps. Several sports camps begin the first week of June, with the ISU football Bengal Ballers Kids Camp for kindergarten through eighth-grade level, the ISU women's basketball Skills Camp and the ISU Soccer Elite ID Camp. More camps for these and other sports such as volleyball, track and field, and men's basketball will be held throughout the summer. For a full list of the various camps and to register, go to isubengals.com under the "fan zone" link.
Concerts on the ISU quad will also begin on June 8 and run consecutively for eight weeks, beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday night and concluding with the annual Shakespeare in the Park event on Aug. 10 and 11. More details to come on these and other events soon.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.