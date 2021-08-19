As Idaho State University movies resume at the Bengal Theater this week with the start of school, the Pocatello Film Society will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. The local independent movie group, which sprouted into existence in 2006, will once again work with the Bengal Theater staff to show movies on Sundays throughout the school year.
Movies begin Sunday with acclaimed Irish comedy/drama "Finding You," playing at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on the best selling novel "There You'll Find Me," a talented but disillusioned violinist meets a famous movie star on the way to her college abroad in a small coastal village in Ireland, and the two find their fates intertwined as they end up at the same bed and breakfast. "With spectacular scenery, lively Irish music and pub toe-tapping dancing, comes a coming-of-age romance with a generous side of funny and poignancy," writes the San Diego Reader. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/findingyou.
Then "Dream Horse" plays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Bengal Theater, telling the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh patrons who team up and chip in to pay the costs of raising the horse in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites and go on to race in the Welsh Grand National. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/dreamhorse.
"In the Heights" is featured on Sept. 5 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. From the creators of "Hamilton" comes this film version of the Broadway musical in which a sympathetic New York bodega owner saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life, for him and his community. "This may be the ultimate summer movie — but one without explosions, superheroes, aliens and disasters. Instead, glowing like an August sunset, 'In the Heights' mirrors the shimmering optimism of the season itself," writes the Houston Chronicle. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/heights.
"Long Weekend" will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Bengal Theater. When a down-on-his-luck struggling writer meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at just the right time, they spend the weekend falling in love together, only to realize that perhaps it wasn't all by chance. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times writes, "A nice little gem of escapist entertainment that keeps us guessing until the very end, which is corny as all get-out and maybe I even got something in my eye." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/longweekend.
Also looking ahead, watch for "Percy vs Goliath," "Stillwater," "The Green Knight," "Nine Days" and many more as the semester unfolds. For more on these and other upcoming movies at ISU, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.