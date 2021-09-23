It's homecoming weekend at Idaho State University, and a lot is happening. Here are several highlights.
ISU soccer is back home at Davis Field this weekend to open up Big Sky Conference play. The Bengals will face off against Eastern Washington on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a match against Idaho on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. All fans that show a ticket stub from the homecoming football game will receive free admission to the match on Sunday.
The weekend movie at the Bengal Theater is "Snake Eyes" showing Friday at 7 p.m. with shows Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. An ancient Japanese clan welcomes a loner called Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU football's annual homecoming game is Saturday at 1 p.m. against Sacramento State at Holt Arena, with tailgate beginning at 11 a.m. Game tickets run from $16 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or call 282-FANS for more information.
ISU volleyball returns to Reed Gym Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Portland State. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. All fans who show their ticket stub from the homecoming football game will receive a discount at the ticket booth for a $3 dollar admission.
Idaho State Civic Symphony will perform the world premiere of Zwilich's "From the Shadows" Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, also performing Shostakovich's Symphony #5. Prices run from $10 to $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
The acclaimed movie "Percy vs Goliath" plays Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This true story follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company's genetically modified canola is discovered in his crops. As he speaks out, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world and suddenly becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers' rights. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/percy.
