POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Graduate School has launched a K-4 children’s literature drive, an institutional and community service initiative called GradSchoolGives (#GradSchoolGives).
“Through it, we are looking to engage with the campus and local community to provide service and outreach to address otherwise unmet needs,” said Adam Bradford, Graduate School dean. “In the wake of recent protests and conversations regarding social justice and racial inequities in our society, we are launching a book drive to benefit local area schools by providing K-4 children’s literature that features experiences of children of color to their libraries.”
“Our hope is that by doing so,” he continued, “we will be increasing opportunities for children in our local schools to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences of others whose background, race, ethnicity, class, etc., may, or may not, be different from their own.”
The Graduate School will accept books until the start of the semester, Aug. 17, in its main office, Room 401 of the Museum Building. Participants can also order and mail directly to the Graduate School office, stop 8075 on the ISU campus.
Organizers have created a wish list through Amazon to allow ease in donating books, which can be found by going to https://amzn.to/3kmMe8W. While participants can order directly from wholesalers like Amazon, the Graduate School also welcomes receiving books purchased at local or independent booksellers in our area, which will undoubtedly appreciate the business during these otherwise challenging times.
The wish list will help organizers, as well as others, see what is being sent to the Graduate School, and prevent the purchase of too many copies of any single title.
“Thank you for your willingness to support our local area schools by helping us with this book drive,” Bradford said. “It is a small project, but one we hope will plant seeds of appreciation for the vast diversity of human experience we collectively enjoy in the hearts of the children here in Pocatello and the surrounding area.”
For more information, contact Tracy Collum, associate dean of the graduate school at colltrac@isu.edu or 208-282-3140.