POCATELLO — Last year, the Idaho State University Graduate School launched an institutional and community service initiative called GradSchoolGives (#GradSchoolGives). Through it, we are looking to engage with the campus and the local community to provide service and outreach to address otherwise unmet needs.
We launched a book drive to benefit local area schools by providing K-4 children’s literature to their libraries that feature the experiences of children of color. We hope that by doing so, we will be increasing opportunities for children in our local schools to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences of others whose background, race, ethnicity, class, etc. may or may not be different from their own. Last year, we distributed 364 books to 18 local schools.
This year, our goal is to reach 500 books. We would love your support in sharing this information with your employees or friends. A pinned Facebook post is linked at https://bit.ly/3BdH8UB for your convenience, as well as an attached flyer.
The graduate school will be accepting books through Oct. 15 in our main office (museum 401). You can also order and mail directly to the office/box number (stop 8075). While you may certainly order directly from wholesalers like Amazon, we also welcome receiving books purchased at local or independent booksellers in our area, which will undoubtedly appreciate the business.
We cultivated a wish list to help guide those who may not know where to begin. If you do order from Amazon — the wish list books will ship directly to our office.
Thank you so much for being so willing to support our local area schools by helping us with this book drive. It is a small project, but one we hope will plant seeds of appreciation for the vast diversity.
