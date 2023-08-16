Bob Devine

Bob Devine

School is back in session for Idaho State University this upcoming week and with that, the Bengal Theater opens its fall slate of movies this Sunday, with acclaimed movie, "BlackBerry" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. With a 98% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlackBerry" explores the incredible growth and tragic collapse of the world's first smartphone and how it smashed huge enterprises before surrendering to Silicon Valley's fiercely competitive companies. The Chicago Sun Times writes, "This is one of those whip-smart, character and story-driven gems that grabs you from the start and never lets go." Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/blackberry.

"Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse" plays Aug. 24-26 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man is catapulted across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.