School is back in session for Idaho State University this upcoming week and with that, the Bengal Theater opens its fall slate of movies this Sunday, with acclaimed movie, "BlackBerry" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. With a 98% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlackBerry" explores the incredible growth and tragic collapse of the world's first smartphone and how it smashed huge enterprises before surrendering to Silicon Valley's fiercely competitive companies. The Chicago Sun Times writes, "This is one of those whip-smart, character and story-driven gems that grabs you from the start and never lets go." Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/blackberry.
"Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse" plays Aug. 24-26 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man is catapulted across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
"Asteroid City" is the feature on Aug. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. An eclectic group of people congregates as world-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer and Space Cadet convention in an American desert town. "It soars," writes the Los Angeles Times, "with a conclusion as moving as it is undeniable: We are not alone." ABC News adds, "This Atomic-age fable about teen space nerds and their parents tinges fun with true feeling." Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/asteroid.
"The Flash" plays Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he must rally the superheroes from a different timeline to help save the day. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the feature Sept. 7-9 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Aging archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against a former Nazi who works for NASA. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
Acclaimed British Pakistani movie "Polite Society" plays Sept. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. "Certified Fresh" with a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. "Definitely a top-three contender for best movie of 2023," writes the Arizona Republic, while the Boston Globe says, "This is a movie where you’ll say, 'What the hell did I just watch?' while simultaneously being glad you saw it." Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/polite.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in "No Hard Feelings" showing Sept. 14-16 at the Bengal Theater. On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
"Master Gardener" is the feature on Sept. 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater. Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver star in this story about a meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy woman. When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge. "It’s dramatically involving, and features standout performances," writes Screen International. Time Magazine adds, "The less you know about 'Master Gardener' going in, the better: tracing the trail of these characters’ secrets is part of the thrill." Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/master.
And one of the year's best movies, "Past Lives," will be shown on Sept. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are split apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea to the United States. Decades later, they are reunited and they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life. Rolling Stone Magazine calls it "a movie that liberates your tears and makes you fall in love with it. It is almost assuredly predestined to be the single best movie you see this year." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/pastlives.
