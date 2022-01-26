POCATELLO — A free film screening of the documentary "Remembering Bear River" will be shown Thursday at 6 p.m. in Frazier Hall (near the corner of Carter and 5th Street) at Idaho State University. On Jan. 29, 1863, the U.S. Army killed more than 350 Shoshone of the Northwestern Band at the winter village of Boa Ogoi. The film by Phillip Schoen explores the history of the Bear River Massacre and its legacy in Idaho. Following the film, a discussion with filmmaker Schoen and special guests will ensue. The Idaho Museum of Natural History is hosting the event in cooperation with the Idaho Humanities Council and will conclude with refreshments at the museum. All are welcome to attend.
ISU women's basketball plays Sacramento State Thursday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday match against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. with both games in Reed Gym. The Bengals now lead the Big Sky and are on a 10 game winning streak, looking to cement their hold on their second consecutive Big Sky crown. Admission runs from $8 to $12 for adults, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Reed Gym's ticket office beginning one hour before the games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
The weekend movie at the Bengal Theater is "The Proposal" playing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock star in this classic comedy (along with a guest part from the legendary Betty White), as a pushy boss forces her young assistant to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Idaho Rep. James Ruchti will host a town hall Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Bengal Cafe at the ISU Pond Student Union. Ruchti plans to discuss the State of the State, property tax relief, infrastructure and education funding, and will be answering questions from constituents. All are welcome to attend. Please follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines. The ISU campus requires face coverings at this time in indoor facilities.
Probable Oscar nominee "King Richard" will be shown Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with shows also on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Will Smith stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who helped guide and tutor them to become the successful athletes and women they are today. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Looking ahead to next week, Marvel's "Eternals" plays Feb. 3-5 at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, and at 4 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 5.
ISU men's basketball plays Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. against Montana State and Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. against Montana, both at Reed Gym.
Acclaimed movie "Language Lessons" plays Feb. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In the era of Zoom and virtual meetings, an online Spanish teacher from Costa Rica and her American student develop an unexpected friendship when tragedy strikes in one of their lives. "It's really terrific," writes NPR, while the Los Angeles Times calls it, "A delightfully poignant and intelligently openhearted experience." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/language.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.