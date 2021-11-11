The annual Idaho State University Women’s Club Holiday Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. The holiday fair, which helps to fund student scholarships, hosts many artisan vendors who offer unique local pottery, jewelry, holiday crafts, artwork, quilts, stained and blown glass art, photography, home and fashion accessories, and more. There will also be a gift basket silent auction on Friday only, along with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is free in the main Pond Student Union parking lot for this event. Entrance admission is free.
“Free Guy” is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, showing at 7 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Pond Student Union. When a video game character starts making his own decisions, it suddenly turns the game world and the real world upside down. Ryan Reynolds stars. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU Theater Department will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. You can catch this performance next week as well on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Adapted from the beloved book by Kate DiCamillo, a self-centered toy rabbit who only cares about himself, falls overboard on a trip and begins a journey that will teach him about love, loss and persistence. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.isu.edu/tickets, at the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office or by calling 208-282-3595.
The ISU Music Department will host a free one-act opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bilyeu Theater at Frazier Hall on the corner of South Fifth Avenue and East Carter Street. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” brings to life the story of three kings — the Magi — who have traveled from far away lands to bring gifts to a child born in Bethlehem. When they stop to rest for the night, they are taken in by an impoverished, disabled boy Amahl and his mother who soon show them what it truly means to give with a generous heart, triggering a miraculous ending to this inspiring story. All are welcome to attend.
The ISU volleyball team concludes their season with a match against Northern Arizona at 1 p.m. Saturday in Reed Gym. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Bengal women’s basketball plays their non-conference regular-season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday in Reed Gym. The reigning Big Sky Champions look to ignite a repeat this season as they host Missouri’s Park University. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
And Sundance Film Festival winner “Nine Days” will play at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. At a remote outpost, an observer watches people going about their lives. When someone dies, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive to undergo tests determining their fitness for human life. But the observer soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma, a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him toward his own reckoning. “A life-affirming epiphany,” writes the L.A. Times. “’Nine Days’ is cinema of a higher calling, spiritual without denomination.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.