ISU Softball is back home for a weekend series against Portland State at the Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field. Hot off their sweep last weekend at Southern Utah, the Bengals host a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. and then close out the series on Saturday with a game at noon. Admission is free.
Idaho State Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field hosts the Bengal Invitational at Davis Field on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Come enjoy the Bengals as they host their annual meet and warm up for the Big Sky Championships in a couple weeks. All are welcome to attend.
"Dog" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pond Student Union. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Idaho State-Civic Symphony concludes their season with "In Full Bloom" at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Guest artist and ISU Music Department professor Dr. Eddie Ludema will perform the uplifting Trumpet Concerto with guest conductor Conner Gray Covington for the season finale. The evening will feature works by Haydn, Gregson, Still and Strauss. Tickets run from $10 to $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com, or call 282-3595 for more information.
Joaquin Phoenix stars in Heartland Film Festival winner "C'mon, C'mon" playing at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. The final movie of the semester features one of the most riveting performances of the year. Johnny is an emotionally stunted and soft-spoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. Then Johnny's saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse, who brings a new perspective and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the emotional tables on Johnny. ABC News writes, "Stellar and always surprising, Joaquin Phoenix shows his tender side... a delicate, soulful magic you won't soon forget." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cmon.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.