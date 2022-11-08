Bob Devine

Bob Devine

Acclaimed country music performers The Gatlin Brothers perform in concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. These Grammy Award winners will perform many of their greatest hits, including "Broken Lady," "All the Gold in California" and many more. Tickets run $38-$45 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595.

Idaho State University men's basketball hosts Westcliff University Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bengals come home after nearly stunning Brigham Young University in Provo on Monday night. Tickets run $12-$17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.

