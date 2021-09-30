Former NASA rocket scientist and aerospace engineer Shayla Rivera will speak Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Art Center, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hosted by the Diversity Resource Center, Rivera is a multi-faceted speaker, presenter, comedienne, actress, writer and more. She is currently the director of the ENGR[x] program and professor of practice with the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University but also describes herself as a spiritually irreverent mystic and awareness expert, or what many would call a Renaissance woman. This event is free for all to attend.
"The New Mutants" is the movie Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union, with Saturday shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. The X-Men universe steps inside a secret holding facility where five young mutants must fight to escape their past sins and save themselves from their captors. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU's Theatre Department presents the play "The Burial at Thebes" Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A young woman defies the law of the king with violent and tragic consequences. This version of Sophocles' original play "Antigone" explores the dangers of pride and absolute belief regardless of personal, political and moral consequences especially in the eternal struggle between the individual and the state, between conscience and society and between divine law and human law. Tickets run $5 to $16 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
The Season of Note begins at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Saturday with The Doug Gabriel Show at 7:30 p.m. Doug hails from Branson, Missouri, and has toured and opened for many stars, such as Marie Osmond, Roy Clark, Tony Orlando, Tanya Tucker, Bobby Vinton, Mel Tillis, The Gatlins and more. For more information about Doug's show, go to www.douggabriel.com. Tickets run from $26 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Australian Academy Award winner "Babyteeth" plays Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater. Winner of best picture, actor and actress, when a seriously ill teenager falls madly in love with a troubled young man, it's her parents' worst nightmare. But she soon shows everyone in her orbit how to live life like you have nothing to lose. NPR calls it "A beautiful little romantic movie," while the Wall Street Journal writes, "Moments come along that stop your heart, leave you grinning with delight, and watching breathlessly." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.