The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Idaho State University Civic Symphony presents "Joy to the World" this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Directors Nell Flanders and Scott Anderson are planning a wonderful concert in collaboration with the ISU Concert Choir and the Camerata Singers. The program will present holiday favorites, sing-a-longs and the spirit of Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker Suite," a jazzy take on Tchaikovsky’s celebrated ballet. For tickets and more information go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
ISU women's basketball plays St. Thomas this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Reed Gym, followed by a 6 p.m. game Saturday for the ISU men against Southern Utah. Tickets for the women's game are $7-$15 while men's tickets range from $12-$17, and both can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star in a creative spin on genie mythology. While attending a conference in Istanbul, an acclaimed professor happens to encounter a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Because she’s a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong and refuses to participate, but the djinn tells her fantastical stories of his past, and eventually, she’s beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/3000.
Looking ahead to next week, ISU's Season of Note presents "Croce plays Croce" on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A.J. Croce, the son of the late Jim Croce, will perform many of his father's classics, including "Time in a Bottle," "Operator," "Leroy Brown" and many more, including some of his own tunes and other classics that influenced them. Tickets run $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 282-3595.
Bengal basketball also plays Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym against Montana Western. Tickets range from $12-$17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
Acclaimed Canadian movie “The Swearing Jar” will be shown on Dec. 11, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This highly-rated Canadian movie about a high-school music teacher follows the story of her budding relationship with her husband, the birth of their child and the lie that threatens it all. “An intelligent, hopeful, and heartbreaking musical drama about moving on, exploring what can happen when you’re determined to write your own destiny in love and in life,” writes Screen Media. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/swearing.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
