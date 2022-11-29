Bob Devine

Bob Devine

The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Idaho State University Civic Symphony presents "Joy to the World" this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Directors Nell Flanders and Scott Anderson are planning a wonderful concert in collaboration with the ISU Concert Choir and the Camerata Singers. The program will present holiday favorites, sing-a-longs and the spirit of Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker Suite," a jazzy take on Tchaikovsky’s celebrated ballet. For tickets and more information go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.