Disney's "Strange World" is the feature at the Bengal Theater this weekend, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Meet the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. Variety magazine writes, "It’s the characters as much as the environment that make this vibrant, 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' -style adventure movie colorful and diverse in all the best ways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISUmen's basketball plays the University of Montana Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a game with Montana State on Saturday at 6 p.m., with both matches in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
ISU's "Season of Note" continues with Bee Gees Gold this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With the detailed vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry), Daryll Borges (Robin), Jeff Celentano (Maurice) as the brothers Gibb, they spend the evening providing the Bee Gees experience with the band's greatest hits. Tickets run from $26 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
ISU School of Performing Arts presents "Cendrillon" the Cinderella opera this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Frazier Hall. "Cendrillon," based on Perrault's 1698 version of the Cinderella fairy tale, finds the ISU Theatre Department working alongside the ISU Music Department to perform the English version of this French opera. This classic show is a wonderful story for young and old alike. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the show with space availability.
The ISU Jazz Fest is this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Come see the ISU Jazz and Commercial students perform. Admission is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college-aged students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And in the spirit of Valentine's Day, come enjoy British Film Awards winner "Ali & Ava" playing this Sunday at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. (Note the earlier show times due to it being Superbowl Sunday.) You can't help but root for Ali and Ava in this BAFTA best picture nominee about two lonely people who develop a deep connection despite the lingering legacy of past relationships and emotional turmoil. NPR Radio states, "Movies so rarely show us something as wonderfully, and believably ordinary as Ali and Ava's love — which is precisely why it feels so extraordinary." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/ali.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
