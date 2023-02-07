Bob Devine

Bob Devine

Disney's "Strange World" is the feature at the Bengal Theater this weekend, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Meet the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. Variety magazine writes, "It’s the characters as much as the environment that make this vibrant, 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' -style adventure movie colorful and diverse in all the best ways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

ISUmen's basketball plays the University of Montana Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a game with Montana State on Saturday at 6 p.m., with both matches in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.

